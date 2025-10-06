He Said No To Gifts Because They Made Him Uncomfortable, But His Refusal Made His Girlfriend Feel Unappreciated

Gift-giving can be a fun way to celebrate special occasions, but it can also highlight gaps in how people were raised.

When one partner grew up poor and the other in wealth, their traditions clashed hard.

But his utter refusal to accept gifts soon turned into a battle that left neither feeling celebratory.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to get any gifts for my birthday/christmas? I (31M) had an argument with my GF (32F) last evening (well, more of a discussion) that I do not want any gifts for my birthday and Christmas (well, any gift-giving holiday really).

It all started when he was young.

I grew up VERY poor. My gifts consistently consisted of essentials like toothpaste, deodorant, socks, etc.

But his girlfriend had a very different upbringing.

The girlfriend grew up wealthy, so her gifts consisted of designer clothes, the latest toys, etc. I love gifting people things—things they actually want—but HATE getting gifts in return.

He tries to explain his hesitation with gifts, but it just upsets his girlfriend even more.

I have tried explaining to her that I quickly grew tired of receiving toothpaste and deodorant for gifts. Now that I am an adult and can purchase those things, as well as the things I want, I just… would rather get nothing than get something I don’t want. She is highly upset that I do not want anything, as gift-giving is very big in her family.

He feels intimidated by her family’s traditions and doesn’t know what to do about it.

Her family is still wealthy, so their gifts are never small $15/$20 gifts, but usually range in the $200/$300 range. I’m just not comfortable with someone spending that amount of money on me. AITA?

Even if gifts make him uncomfortable, he owes it to his girlfriend to accept them with grace.

What did Reddit think?

Some people actually really enjoy giving gifts.

Maybe embracing gift giving is just part of the deal with this family.

Accepting the gifts is not only a kind thing to do — it’s his responsibility.

Maybe there’s a compromise to be reached here.

He may never be as comfortable with gift giving as she is, but with enough commitment, he can change his attitude and start showing more appreciation.

Because sometimes it’s not about the gift’s monetary value, but the effort and meaning behind it.

