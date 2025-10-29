Healthcare Worker Wearing Scrubs Was Mistaken For A Walmart Employee, And The Customer Got Annoyed When They Told Him They Didn’t Work There

Folks, can we all just agree to take a few seconds to be aware of our surroundings?

If we do, we’ll all get along much better AND, more importantly, we’ll stop making silly mistakes like this one!

Imagine wearing scrubs because you work in healthcare, but you’re shopping at Walmart after work.

Would it surprise you if another customer thought you were a Walmart employee?

That actually happened to the person in this story. Let’s see how they reacted.

Finally happened to me. “I was at Walmart grabbing some things for dinner. A middle aged man walked up to me and demanded I price check a bottle of syrup for him because it didn’t have a tag on it.

Hahahaha!

I’m wearing black scrubs with a black jacket that has the name of the urgent care I work at on it. I let him know I don’t work here.

Sorry, pal!

His response was to put the syrup on the nearest shelf, walk away while saying under his breath “Thanks for nothing”. Beyond confused at the entire situation.”

What a weird reaction from the customer!

How do you mistake someone wearing scrubs for a Walmart worker?

