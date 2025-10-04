Her Boyfriend Is Trying To Get His Driver’s License, But She’s Wondering If She Should Let That Influence Her Decision About What Car To Buy

If you were thinking about buying a car, would you buy whatever car you want, or would you take into consideration your partner’s suggestions?

Would you be willing to share the car with your partner, or would you pick a car that only you could drive?

The woman in this story is thinking about buying a new car. She knows which one she wants, but she knows her boyfriend won’t be happy with that decision.

Should you buy the car she really wants or listen to his concerns?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I bought a manual car My (33F) boyfriend (35M) doesn’t have a driver’s license. For the past 3 years, he’s been my “passenger princess.” I’ve had my license for over a decade, but only got my first car about 3.5 years ago. Before that, I practiced with my parents’ car. We’ve been together for 8 years.

Her boyfriend is trying to get his driver’s license.

He’s been taking driving lessons in a manual car but has failed the exam twice. He says he struggles to manage the gear stick, watch the road, and drive all at once. Now, he’s decided to switch to an automatic license, which means he legally won’t be able to drive manual cars at all. Here’s the issue: I drive a manual car, and I pay for it entirely.

His license wouldn’t be very useful without a car to drive.

I offered to let him practice in it, but with an automatic-only license, that’s no longer an option. We also don’t have space or budget for a second, automatic car, so for at least the next year, even if he passes, his license won’t really be useful. His long-term plan is to buy a rare, expensive automatic car someday.

She plans to buy another car.

Meanwhile, my current car is old and has issues, so I’m planning to replace it (likely this year). I’ve had my eye on a specific manual model for a while and have mentioned it to him several times. When I found one for sale nearby and sent him the listing, his first reaction was to point out that it’s manual and he won’t be able to drive it. I reminded him that i will be paying for this car. It’s my money, and it will be my vehicle.

She has good reasons for wanting to buy a manual car.

Automatic versions of the same model are significantly more expensive, and I don’t see why I should spend more just so he can drive it too, knowing he willingly won’t get his manual license. I don’t want him to pay anything, because I want it to be my car. If go ahead with buying the manual car, I know he’ll say things like I’m “not thinking about us”. WIBTA if I just went ahead and bought the manual car I want?

It is her money and her car. Let her boyfriend buy his own car.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person points out that it’s not hard to learn to drive manual.

This person would dump the boyfriend.

Is she his girlfriend or his mother?

She should buy the car she really wants.

This person shares a story about their sister.

Her boyfriend can buy his own car.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.