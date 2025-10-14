Her Friend Lied About How They Met, So She Confronted Her And Set The Record Straight

Honesty is the foundation of trust in any friendship.

If a friend lied about something you knew was a lie and you were right there, would you let it go or call her out on the lie?

This woman was having a casual night out with her friend at a bar.

They were talking to two men when she heard her friend lie about how they met.

Confused and unsettled, she later confronted her about it.

AITA for setting the record straight with my friend? Tonight at a bar, my friend and I were drinking and talking to two men. We were having regular conversation about our interests and lives. No flirting. We met them at the bar while we were eating dinner. We live up the street and the vibe was very easy going.

This woman found it weird that her friend lied to the men they were talking to.

She and I are transplants, and they are traveling on business. The bar is one block from the beach. We were talking about where we were from, etc., and one of them asked her how she met me. She answered that she helped me recover from surgery awhile back. Which is untrue and a really weird thing to say.

They worked together before and started hanging out more after her friend’s BF passed away.

We met five years ago. I had been her boss for two years at a big company. After she transferred to a new department, she, her boyfriend, and I started meeting for a drink every few months. Her boyfriend died in December. We have hung out more frequently ever since.

She met her friend two months after her surgery.

My surgery was in 2021. It was a five-hour neurosurgery on my spine. Four people helped me recover over 12 days as I went from level 9 pain (10 being child labor pain) to level 5. I was fed, bathed, and toileted by these friends and family members, but she was not one of them. I met her and her boyfriend two months after the surgery, while I was using a cane and recovered well.

So, she set the record straight with her friend.

Before they asked her that question, she had talked about her job to them and about the death of her boyfriend, so there were no secrets. When I came home, I texted her to set the record straight and said something like: “To be clear and in a respectful way, you did not care for me after surgery.”

Now, she’s wondering why her friend had to lie about how they met.

She answered back that she clarified to the men that she didn’t help me that much. She said she didn’t have to explain herself to me, and now, I ruined her night but I was sitting right there. She just point blank said she helped me with surgery. Nothing more. No clarification. I didn’t cause a scene at the time. We will never meet these men again. No flirting involved. What the hell?

It is weird that she lied about how they met.

