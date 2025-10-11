Her Mother-In-Law Was Throwing Her A Baby Shower, But Then This Mom-To-Be Cancelled Just One Week Out, Which Is Making Her In-Laws Upset

When you are expecting a baby, loved ones often want to throw you a baby shower to help you get the things you need.

What would you do if your mother-in-law wanted to throw you a party, but after you said yes, you changed your mind just a week before the event and said you weren’t coming?

That is what the mom-to-be in this story did, and now she thinks that she may have been rude for cancelling so last minute.

Check it out.

AITA – I cancelled my baby shower MIL was throwing a week out I feel like I might be the AH.

That is really nice of her.

MIL was to throw me a baby shower. I agreed a few months ago as I appreciated the thought and effort, although I felt uncomfortable as I wanted to plan my own (though I didn’t voice this). I knew it was going to be a really traditional type baby shower which, although I’ve been to a few and enjoyed them, just isn’t me at all.

Being close with the in-laws can make life easier.

My relationship with my in laws is good in general, there’s no real underlying issue between MIL and I otherwise, other than her being slightly overbearing and involved at times. She chose the venue at her home, kind but an hour from where I live.

Not inviting her own friends does seem weird.

She talked about inviting her friends I had never heard of, but no warmth towards the idea of me inviting my own family, after I asked if I could (her words said yes, her manner said no). She invited her friends. I didn’t invite anyone. A week prior I fell into pregnancy blues.

Sometimes you just have to suck it up and endure people doing something nice to you.

I really felt uncomfortable about the idea of being the center of attention in a celebration that didn’t feel like ‘me’ or ‘mine’, particularly when I was feeling so low. I messaged and let her know I wasn’t comfortable and would like to cancel.

I can see why they would be upset.

It’s gone down very badly due to only being a week earlier, and that I didn’t want to attend. I understand my MIL put time and effort into organizing it. MIL has let everyone (except me) know she is “very upset”. AITA?

What is stopping her from having two baby showers, one from the MIL and one with her friends?

Honestly, this woman seems self-centered.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter makes a really good point.

I am curious as to what her husband things as well.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

Yup, the MIL put a lot into the party already.

Waiting to the last minute like this was just rude.

Sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to.

