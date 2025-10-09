His Apartment Includes A Reserved Parking Spot, But Even Though He Doesn’t Own A Car, He Doesn’t Want To Let Anyone Else Park There

Imagine living in an apartment complex that includes a reserved parking spot, but you don’t own a car.

Would you be willing to let a neighbor use your parking spot, or would you prefer to leave the spot empty?

The man in this story is in this situation, and after letting a neighbor park in the spot, he never wants to do that again. Is he wrong to feel that way?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not letting people park in my empty & unused parking spot? I live in a large city paying $2,000 for a single apartment. Each unit gets assigned one parking spot behind a gate. Parking on the street is very dangerous as crime is high — getting your car broken into is just a matter of time. Parking structures nearby are limited, expensive, and are somewhat of a walk (~10 minutes). At the moment I’m unemployed, get around the city by bus/skateboard/scooter/ride-share. I have the capacity to buy a car but I don’t see the purpose until I find stable work. This has been the status quo for 2 years and may continue that way.

A lot of their neighbors want to use this empty parking spot.

Ever since I started living here, there have always been people contacting me about my parking space. Each person who approaches me about it always says the same thing. They’ve noticed I don’t have a car and it’s always empty. Most are residents who have significant others and they both can’t park in the lot, meaning one has to park on the street/offsite. Most claim their partners car was broken into and is not safe. They then ask me if they can park in my space. They give me their number and say that I can call/text them whenever I need it moved and they will do so.

Even though he doesn’t have a car, he does need it available for guests from time to time.

When I was first asked, I was nice and let the guy use it. It was kind of annoying whenever I’d have a girl over, have my parents come visit, etc to always remember to call/text him. It was especially annoying when say a love interest would be going to class at the nearby college, would attempt to park but find none because all of them are taken, then would ask me if they can park at my place. Since I’d have no warning, I couldn’t contact the guy to move his car on-the-dime like that, etc.

He really doesn’t want to let anyone else park in his spot again.

As soon as that guy moved out, I was immediately asked by another tenant if they can use my empty parking space; same speil. Husband and wife both work. Husband parks here, wife needs a parking spot. I was even asked by an ex-girlfriend if she can park in my spot and pay me. She took it as an insult when I told her “I’ll think about it” since from her perspective, me leaving it empty vs. getting money from her comes off as rude”. Two families and my ex are both asking me whether to use it and I’m now ghosting them all on the pretense of ‘I’m thinking about it — will get back to you soon’. Am I a jerk for just not wanting to put up with it and leave my spot empty?

It’s his parking spot. He can leave it empty if he wants to.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person was in a similar situation and chose to rent out their parking spot.

This is a good point.

He could be honest.

If there were enough parking spots for everyone, this wouldn’t be a problem.

He doesn’t owe it to his neighbors to let them park there.

