His Cats Haven’t Been Using The Litter Box Consistently, So His Pregnant Girlfriend Wants To Rehome Them

When you take a pet into your home, you need to make sure you really, really understand what it takes to be a pet owner.

In today’s story, one pregnant woman is complaining about two of her boyfriend’s cats who aren’t using the litter box consistently.

She is so done with the mess that she feels rehoming them is the only option.

Is she right? Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for rehoming my boyfriend’s cats? I (25F) live with my boyfriend (26M), between us we have three kids and I am currently pregnant. The other children are not as relevant to the story but his boy is 8, his girl is 5, and my daughter is just about 3. My boyfriend has three cats from his previous relationship that his ex basically dropped on us after taking custody of them, deciding suddenly one day she no longer wanted any of them. Another was given to us by his mother to attempt to rehabilitate an ongoing deification outside of the litter box issue.

Not using the litter box has become a really big problem.

I am currently 39 weeks pregnant, and two of the cats have been pooping either on the floor, in clothes that have just been washed in all of the children’s sheets and comforters and the breaking point. This evening was in the new baby’s playpen that I have literally just set up in our living room. Like not even joking maybe two hours before. My boyfriend complained about me leaving things on the floor, as that’s what makes his male cat think it’s okay to poop and/or pee all over everything, while the female that we got from his mother will indiscriminately poop all up and down the hallways, and right in front of litter boxes, she does not pee on anything. I have tried everything, changing litter brand type and texture, isolation training, going to the vet to check for illness, everything. It’s been hundreds of dollars in expensive litters, scent packs, equal to amount of cats + 2 extra litter boxes and multiple vet visits with extensive testing on both of them. I’m to the point where I crate them every time they do it immediately just to try to avert the inevitable. I know it’s terrible but I am so stressed myself from it, and some days I just can’t deal with it.

She really can’t take it anymore.

The breaking point as previously stated has me furious, I understand new babies can be stressors for cats but I am not, will not tolerate them peeing and pooping on my baby boys things and territory marking or whatever the heck it is at this point. I’m so done with it, I love animals so much but over the past six months I feel like I’m going insane. Stepping in poop almost every night when I get up a million times to pee, cleaning it off of everything while my boyfriend works, mopping so many times, sometimes twice daily with enzyme cleaners to try and remove the smell from everything so they don’t do it anymore, which has not ever worked.

She feels like there’s only one option.

I have come to literally hate these two cats, which may make me a jerk but I honestly don’t give a care at this point. I feel like once baby is here in the next two weeks that they may end up directly peeing or pooping on him. My plan is to rehome or take them to a good shelter near by, not behind my boyfriend’s back but if he puts up a fight about it I may have to. I feel bad about it, but at this point it’s affecting my mental health and potentially a danger to my soon to be newborn.

