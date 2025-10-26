His Fiancée Spent More Than $300k Within Five Years, So This Man Started Judging Her Spending Habits

People blow through money at different paces.

AITA for judging my fiancée on her spending habits after her mom’s passing? I (31M) have been having some financial disagreements with my fiancé (29F) lately. And I started thinking more about my fiancés financial past before I met her. There was a house she claims to have purchased in cash for over $300k.

Her mom passed away a few years prior, when she was about 22. And she was able to receive a considerable amount of money from her mom’s passing. It was in the form of life insurance money. Which is how she afforded the home purchase.

At the moment, she is completely broke. She has several part time jobs, but she is basically on her last few dollars. This led me to wonder where all the money from her house sale went. She should have total equity in the house if it was bought cash.

I don’t see how someone could go through over $300,000 in 5 years. When I asked her about this, she became very angry with me and told me I would never understand. She said she was a 22-year-old girl with no other parents since her mom passed. And her dad was not in her life, so she had no other financial help.

She said she had to buy cars. She got in a wreck in one of her previous cars and got a large settlement from this. I don’t remember the exact amount. But I do know it was a large sum and easily enough to cover the cost of her car and then some. She has a note on her current car.

She said she had to pay for college tuition as well. But I believe she was in her last few years at the time, and her tuition was under $10k per semester. She didn’t finish college. So I don’t know how much she spent on college after her mom’s passing.

She admitted to me all of the money is gone, and I’m just wondering how it happened. I hate to admit it, but I’m judging her pretty hard since she blew through over $300k in a matter of 5 years. We live in a pretty low cost state as well. She attributes it to her being young and not having any parents to help her. It makes me really worried how she might be with large amounts of money. AITA?

Let the past go, but learn from past mistakes.

