His Friend Is Irate That He Accidently Let The Dog Out Of The House, And Even After Recovering The Dog And Getting An Apology, He Won’t Let It Go

AITA? Being blamed for an escaped ( and thankfully safely recovered ) pet. Earlier this evening, I stopped by my best buddy’s house to drop of some food for him and his disabled mom, as well as some perfectly good clothes that no longer fit me.

I show him the stuff, he shows me the progress on his project vehicle, we say our goodbyes, and I leave. Minutes later he calls me up absolutely beside myself, screaming at the top of his lungs about how I need to pay attention and be more aware of my surroundings, because somehow his dog slipped out the front door when I was getting stuff from my vehicle.

I swore to him ( honestly ) that I never even saw his dog in the house and that the only time I saw her was in the backyard. He then got even angrier, telling me that not only do I never pay any attention to anything beyond what’s in right front of me, but that now that I won’t even accept responsibility.

When I again told him that I never even saw the dog in the house, he called me a ******* that doesn’t pay attention, and told me to never talk to him again. He then hung up the phone in my face. I’ve been to his house countless times over the years, and I always made sure that the door was closed ( if not fully shut ) because he’s always had dogs. I’m even the one who would block the doggy door to keep her from going outside while he was backing his vehicle in.

The only thing that could have happened was her nosing or pawing the door open while I was getting stuff out of my vehicle. Normally she’s extremely well-trained and never leaves his driveway or front door threshold. Don’t know why she booked it this time.

When he didn’t answer his phone, I immediately texted him and told him that I was coming back to help him look for her. He texted me back saying not to bother- he found her safe on the next block. He then said he didn’t feeling like talking. I said okay, but swore on my late parents that I only saw her in the backyard and never even saw her in the house, and that she must’ve nosed the door open or something. We haven’t spoken since.

When I told my other friend what happened, he said that my other friend was crazy and that it was his responsibility to watch his dog, not mine. He said that animals sometimes get out and that even his own dog escaped several times when he had company over, and he certainly didn’t verbally attack his guests and blame them for it. When he feels like talking again, I know he’s gonna roast me again over it. Not sure what to say. AITA?

