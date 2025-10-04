His Mom Always Parks In Parking Spots Reserved For Parents With Children, But He Doesn’t Think She Should Park There Since He’s Eighteen

If you saw someone with an adult child parking in a parking spot reserved for parents with children, would you ignore the situation, say something to them, or think it was perfectly fine since technically it is a parent and child?

In today’s story, one mom and her 18 year old son disagree about who should get to park in these parking spots, and it’s pretty stressful for the teen boy.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I asked my mom to stop parking in the parent and child parking spaces everytime she goes shopping with me? So my mom usually takes me (18M) grocery shopping and parks in the parent and child spaces. She does this even if we’re going somewhere else such as malls, hospitals, and other. She doesn’t always do this, but does this very often. We would often get nasty looks from mothers with young children in the parking lot everytime we would get out of our car or load our groceries in.

He asked his mom about it.

Since I hate being stared at I asked my mom if it’s even okay to park in those spaces despite me being an adult. And my mom just said “I can park here because you are my child” (note: I am her youngest kid, but i have two siblings aged 2 and 4 that my dad got from a different marriage that visit on winter break). My mom sold her car and got a new one and still continues to park in those spaces everytime she goes grocery shopping with me.

His mom even ignored an angry note.

We still get those dirty looks from families and it gets me tense, knowing that one of them wants to scream at us. We recieved an agressive note saying “if you do not have kids, do not park here” which my mom just ripped up and ignored, I wanna ask my mom again because I’m scared of what will happen to us, but I’m scared that she will get angry or worse WIBTA?

His mom really shouldn’t be parking in parent and child parking spots. Her son is all grown up.

If I were him, I’d stop going shopping with her, or I’d insist on driving and park somewhere else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

What does he think she’ll do?

These signs sounds like a good idea.

This person suggests using the mom’s logic against her.

A pregnant mom shares her experience.

Nobody thinks his mom should be parking there.

His mom is ignoring common sense.

