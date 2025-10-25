His Stepbrother Asked For Financial Help To Support His Girlfriend’s Pregnancy, But This Man Told Him To Patch Things Up First With His Ex-Wife And Son

Just because you have a new responsibility now doesn’t mean you can forget about your previous family.

AITA for demanding my stepbrother start seeing his son again before I give him money for his pregnant girlfriend? My (40M) stepbrother (32M) has a son (4M) from his previous marriage to Emily (29F). Their relationship after the divorce has been turbulent, to say the least. He used to be more involved in his son’s life, but last year they had a dispute over child support. Since then, he hasn’t really seen him.

This man tried to help his stepbrother and his stepbrother’s ex-wife patch things up.

I’ve tried to help them patch things up for the sake of the kid. But it’s been impossible. I stay in touch with Emily and occasionally see her and the child. I also cover the boy’s healthcare.

His stepbrother called him to tell him that his current girlfriend is pregnant.

Last month, my stepbrother called me. He’s been dating his current girlfriend (25) for a couple of months, and he told me she’s pregnant. They’re genuinely happy about it. I tried to be supportive, but I felt it was questionable that he was jumping into having another child so quickly. The bigger issue came when he asked me for money, something he does occasionally. He said he needed help supporting his girlfriend through the pregnancy because she doesn’t have a job and his salary is low.

He was frustrated about the whole situation.

I was frustrated by the whole situation, but tried to approach it constructively. I offered to help financially with the pregnancy if he repaired his co-parenting relationship with Emily. And started seeing his son regularly again. I even offered to help with his child support arrears.

His stepbrother got offended by his offer.

He got offended. He insisted that he obviously wanted to see his son but claimed it was entirely Emily’s fault that he hadn’t. He said he needed to focus on his girlfriend and the upcoming baby right now. He said it wasn’t the time to deal with his issues with Emily. He said he might revisit them after the new baby is born.

He told him that if he couldn’t build a relationship with his first child, then he couldn’t help him.

I told him that wasn’t acceptable. And that if he stayed in that position, I couldn’t help financially. He got really upset and accused me of not caring about him or his new family, and of siding with Emily, which isn’t true. So, AITA?

True responsibility means caring for all your children, not just the current one.

