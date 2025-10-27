His Wife Wanted Him To Sign His Parents’ House Over To Her In Case Of His Demise, But He Doesn’t Agree With Her At All And Refuses

Some marriages are great until it’s time to write a will.

This man bought a house with his parents, and his name was on the title deed.

His wife wanted him to sign the house over to her name if he dies.

But he plans to decline her unfair request.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to sign my parents house, which is under my name, over to my wife if I die? In 2008, my parents lost most of their money. It got to the point that they were no longer able to afford their house. My dad is quite a bit older than my mom. And his biggest worry is that he is not able to leave her enough to live and pay for a home/rent. He didn’t want her to have to financially rely on me and my sister.

This man and his parents bought a house together.

So this is the plan we came up with. We found a house with a large lot that we bought under my name. My parents put down a significant amount of their savings for the down payment for the property. And they paid to build a detached Accessory Dwelling Unit for them to live in. I lived in the main house for a while, and my parents in the ADU.

This ensures his parents’ future.

The agreement was, once I moved out, we would rent out the main house. I would be responsible for the main house, maintenance, repairs, etc., and my parents are responsible for the ADU. We would split any property taxes not covered by the rental of the other property. I live in a very expensive area. So my parents will have a place to live for the rest of their lives with no stress about becoming homeless. And I end up with a great investment property that I already have quite a bit of equity in.

His wife wanted him to sign the house over to her name in case he dies.

I have the house in a trust. In the event of my untimely death, the ownership of the house will transfer to my parents. And then, it will transfer to my partner/offsprings once they pass away. My wife wants me to change the trust to have the deed of the property go to her, instead of my parents. She says she of course will let them live there but wants control of the property if I die.

He felt uncomfortable.

I feel really uncomfortable signing over the house my parents paid for to her. Yes, it’s in my name, and I’m spending some money on property taxes and maintenance. But I consider it their house since they have paid for everything.

His wife had previously asked him to remove his parents as his beneficiaries.

Previously, we were updated our life insurance policies, once we got married. And part of the reason I feel uncomfortable was she made sure I removed my parents as beneficiaries. And she added her on as 100% beneficiary. But then, she refused to add me as a beneficiary to her policy and had 100% going to her sister. AITA for refusing to sign the house over to her?

Let’s see what others have to say about this.

Big red flag, says this one.

This user offers some honest advice.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

And finally, people are siding with him.

In some cases, parents come first over entitled spouses.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.