HOA Claims Homeowner Owes A Lot Of Money For Past Due Fines, So They Write A Check And Then Put A Stop Payment On It

Nobody buys a house thinking it’s going to end in a foreclosure or a short sale, but sometimes the economy tanks and it’s impossible to keep paying your mortgage.

In this story, it’s even worse because a homeowner has to deal with an HOA who claims they owe payment for multiple violations.

They’re faced with losing their home, paying the fees, or perhaps a third option that actually works in their favor.

Obviously, they’re going to find a third option. Let’s see what it is.

H.O.A. receives a check for all fines Short history. Fall 2005, SO and I buy our first house together, We’re happy. Babies on the way. House is cute and in a new subdivision, H.O.A. just formed. We’re at the end of a blunt cul-de-sac, quiet, no traffic. Neighbors nice. 3-ish years later, the U.S. Economy poops the bed and wiped with the drapes. Over half of the homes in our subdivision have been foreclosed on or are in the process.

This neighborhood sounds like a scene from an end of the world movie.

Me and mine aren’t paying on our mortgage. We’ve moved out, and a family friend and his family have moved in. They lost their house. He pays me a discounted rent, I’m not paying the mortgage, but maintaining the house with his rent. The H.O.A. is having troubles maintaining the common areas and keeping things clean because of lack of funds. Junky cars and dead/dying landscaping are everywhere. One home burned to it’s foundation.

This would be really annoying.

A few months after my friend moves in, red, fire lane paint is applied to the curbs of all the cul-de-sacs in the subdivision. I’m furious because it prevents street parking in front of the house. Anytime I need to stop by to fix something or my tenant has a guest we must park in front of a neighbors house or in the common collector streets and walk in. I call the local fire department to ask why they need so many fire lanes seeing how there were no hydrants near by.

The fire department wasn’t involved.

They told me they hadn’t requested additional fire lanes, nor had they asked for curbs to be painted. They said anyone can just paint a curb red, it’s the signage or a hydrants presence that makes it a legal fire lane. The paints just there to help you interpret the signage. I check and sure enough, no signs. Come to find out it’s a ploy by the H.O.A. to drum up more funds. If they paint curbs red and call it a ‘safety zone’ their by-laws allow them to fine a home-owner for violating the safety zone. Funny also that the H.O.A. president lives at the end of one of the cul-de-sacs and now the neighbors can no long park in front of her house without getting safety-zone fines.

Time to do some painting!

One evening, just past twilight, wearing a hi-vis vest, safety glasses, and work boots I paint over the red curb with boring gray paint, specifically designed for concrete with great coverage. I do the entire cul-de-sac. 3 weeks later it’s red again. 2 days later: gray. 5 weeks: red.

He’s not messing around!

Then gray with silicone top sealer. Then red, that flakes off almost immediately. Then red again, flakes. Then a sign that reads “Safety Zone No Parking”.

They want to avoid a foreclosure.

For lack of payment, the home is now under notification of foreclosure and I’m working with an agency to help navigate and file all the paperwork needed so we can short-sell. Short-selling in this context means that although we promised to pay the bank $350,000 plus interest for the house, they’d forgive any amount we own as long as we turned the house over in good condition (e.g. not flush concrete down the toilets or poke pin holes in the water pipes). Which screws us, but it’s better than owing $350,000 on a house worth only $165,000 that will be legally taken from us in short order. Forget you Reagan. I’m still waiting for that trickle.

Here’s how a short sale works.

During a short-sale you’re required to notify any potential parties that could have liens on the house. This includes the H.O.A. I’m up to date on my dues, and have no outstanding violations. So I think I’m in the clear. But no, the H.O.A. suddenly comes up with a whole list of violations that haven’t been addressed or remedied for 5 months. Plus additional fines for the ‘delay’. The H.O.A. said they notified me in November, but can’t seem to produce copies of these multiple notices of violation. They only have the current one in March listing all the outstanding violations.

He knew the violations were bogus.

Examples: black stains on driveway, uncoiled garden hose, unapproved tree, missing bush, missing foliage, dead tree. I informed them that the stains were tire marks from driving into the garage. The unapproved tree they did, in fact, approve. The missing bushes they approved the removal. Here’s a copy of the plan and your approvals with your name on it. It’s not my fault you don’t know what you approved. The dead tree. Many trees, tend to lose leaves in the fall. Like around November. They might look dead if you’re just making up violations in February, but are just dormant and waiting for spring. Even if it was dead you can’t replace a tree in November, December, January, or February. No nurseries sell saplings that late in the season, unless you want a yuletide tree. How can someone be reasonably expected to replace a ‘dead’ tree in the off-season?

This would really be infuriating.

The H.O.A. delays responding, and the short-sale is on a timer. If I don’t have all legal items, payments for liens, and documents into the escrow officer by my short-sale will fall through and I’ll owe $350,000+interest on a $165,000 house that’s soon to be foreclosed on. The H.O.A. fines and fees total $1,955. 45 dollars short of where felony fraud starts. I’m furious. This H.O.A. is gonna mess with me one last time, and I’ll pay for the experience.

He doesn’t waste any time trying to get this situation straightened out.

So I talk to the escrow officer and see what she needs. “Only the money for the H.O.A. lien and you’ll close escrow tomorrow.” She’s seen reams of these come through with similar amounts of fines requested by H.O.A.s that hold up short-sales. None exceed $2,000.

It seemed straightforward enough.

I ask her what form of payment will satisfy her as an escrow officer. “Money Order, Cash, or Check. A check would be easiest for you, don’t you think?”. If I write a check to H.O.A. for $1,955, then hand it to you, that’ll satisfy escrow? “Yep”. You’ll mail the check to H.O.A. after the documents record? “Yes.” You’ll have a check in 25 minutes.

He followed up.

The next day… On the phone with the escrow officer. Sitting in my car in a parking lot. 9:01 am. Did the documents record? Did the short-sale go through? “Yes. I’ll mail out finalized documents and any other items before close of business, today.” Thank you. Hang up. I walk into the local branch of my bank and inform the teller, “I need to place a Stop-Payment on a check.”

Oh, that last line! Didn’t see that coming! Wow.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s some congrats and a question.

No, you can’t just stop paying your mortgage. You’ll lose your house.

Someone you works in escrow weighs in.

The bubble really was rough.

The ending was quite unexpected!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.