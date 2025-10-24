October 24, 2025 at 1:35 am

HOA Tells Farmer To Get Rid Of One Of His Fields, So He Gets Out An Old, Noisy Tractor And Works All Night

by Jayne Elliott

old blue tractor

Shutterstock/Reddit

It can be really annoying to live in a neighborhood that’s part of an HOA, but it can also be annoying to live near a neighborhood that’s an HOA when that HOA thinks they can tell you want to do even though you’re not a member.

If you were in that situation, would you ignore that HOA’s requests, or would you comply?

In this story, one farmer decides to comply but in the most annoying way possible.

Let’s read the whole story.

Tell me to get rid of a field ok, I will use a 1950 tractor to get rid of it

So I own a small farm and was told by a hoa from a development near my house and it was near my second field.

Hoa told me to get rid of the field.

I said ok.

Time to get to work!

I had old 1950 tractor. It sounds like a rocket.

I am currently working on plowing the field.

The law in my county is that agricultural zoned land can work all night.

And work all night he shall!

I have been called and since in near the fence yelled at people. They jeered at me and I just waved and smiled.

So suck it hoa, I will listen to your demands!

That HOA didn’t understand the consequences of their demands.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I’m not sure why he complied either.

Screenshot 2025 09 26 at 12.50.30 PM HOA Tells Farmer To Get Rid Of One Of His Fields, So He Gets Out An Old, Noisy Tractor And Works All Night

This person has more questions.

Screenshot 2025 09 26 at 12.50.42 PM HOA Tells Farmer To Get Rid Of One Of His Fields, So He Gets Out An Old, Noisy Tractor And Works All Night

Here’s a suggestion to keep the malicious compliance going.

Screenshot 2025 09 26 at 12.51.04 PM HOA Tells Farmer To Get Rid Of One Of His Fields, So He Gets Out An Old, Noisy Tractor And Works All Night

Or he could get goats.

Screenshot 2025 09 26 at 12.52.15 PM HOA Tells Farmer To Get Rid Of One Of His Fields, So He Gets Out An Old, Noisy Tractor And Works All Night

This person loves old tractors.

Screenshot 2025 09 26 at 12.51.15 PM HOA Tells Farmer To Get Rid Of One Of His Fields, So He Gets Out An Old, Noisy Tractor And Works All Night

But another person doesn’t think anything about complying was malicious in this case.

Screenshot 2025 09 26 at 12.52.08 PM HOA Tells Farmer To Get Rid Of One Of His Fields, So He Gets Out An Old, Noisy Tractor And Works All Night

He may think he won, but the HOA is getting what they want.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter