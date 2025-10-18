HOA Tells Homeowner To Remove A Pecan Tree In His Yard, So He Puts A Toilet In The Tree’s Place And Uses It As A Flower Pot

Imagine moving into a house in an HOA, and almost as soon as you move in, the HOA is complaining about a tree that has been in your yard for probably 100 years.

Would you point out all the reasons why the tree should be allowed to stay in your yard, simply comply with the HOA’s wishes, or get revenge?

In this story, one teacher and homeowner finds himself in this situation, and he tries all of the above.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“Self Metering Flower Pot” defeats HOA When I was in high school back in the late 90’s, one of my teachers shared a story with the class in order to explain why we would have a substitute teacher in the next week. This is by far my favorite story in the vain of Malicious Compliance. My teacher was in his late 30’s, married for only a couple of years, and over the summer he and his wife bought their first house together. As is typical, the house was in a development that had an HOA.

The HOA didn’t waste any time complaining.

While he wasn’t thrilled at the idea of a meddling HOA, it is a necessary and unavoidable evil. He went through their CCR’s with a fine tooth comb and decided that while there was some stuff he wasn’t a fan of, overall he could live with it, so they signed the papers and bought the house. About a week after they move in they get a Non-compliance letter, stating that the tree in their front yard was not an approved species and must be removed.

Complying with the HOA in this situation would actually be illegal!

Problem is the tree was native to that spot, was estimated at 80 to 100 years old, and was a Pecan. I mention the type for two reasons. First, a Pecan produces nuts (obviously) and that is why the HOA said it can’t be in the front yard. After all, a lawnmower flings a rogue pecan through a neighbor’s window and there will be an issue. The second issue is that this was in the Dallas, Texas area. The Pecan is the state tree of Texas and as such gets a little legal protection. Basically, to cut one down you need to have a permit. To get that permit you have to show the tree is diseased or a hazard. Just being in the way is not sufficient.

The teacher did not want to comply and knew the state rules.

My teacher is upset as the tree is large, provides lots of shade, and he likes eating pecans. He writes back to the HOA who turn a deaf ear and point to the CCR and refer him to their legal team for any further questions. He then contacts the county and state who both come back with he can’t remove the tree without a permit or he will face a large fine and/or jail. He copies that letter and sends it along with his own letter in a certified envelope to the HOA lawyers.

Both sides got lawyers.

The lawyers come back that the CCR is binding, he is not allowed to have fruit or nut producing trees in his front yard, but ornamental trees of flowers and flower pots (this part is important) are fine. If it isn’t removed in 30 days they will begin fining him. At this point he gets his own lawyer and turns it over to him. A couple of months go by and we are to the part of this story where he is explaining why there will be a substitute. He will be going to court to have a judge weigh in on the matter.

He lost, kind of.

The next week comes and after the court hearing he comes in and says that basically he lost as the judge ruled the CCR did apply and the tree had to go, however since it was a native tree at the time of development, the HOA would be responsible for all costs of removal, not him as the homeowner. Now, most people probably would have let it go at this point. Sure, you lost the tree, but it isn’t costing you anything. Not my teacher, the man decided it was time to protest the overreaching HOA and their absurdity. So, he got to reading.

Now, he’s just being petty.

After going through the CCR’s thoroughly, he took a trip to Home Depot and bought some hose, fittings, and a nicer Kohler toilet. He set the toilet up in the middle of the yard right where the tree had been and ran the hose and fittings to his outside faucet so that it was hooked up for water in (not hooked to a sewer, this is the front yard after all). He then dumped some potting soil in the bowl and planted some decorative flowers. It took a few weeks, but the non-compliance letter came in stating he had “house waste” is in front yard and it must be removed within 72 hours or he would be fined. He wrote back there was no house waste.

He knew just what to say.

They responded again and he stated they needed to come show him where this supposed waste was. The next day an HOA guy comes out and points right at the toilet and says it can not be there, it is an eyesore. My teacher responded, “Sorry you feel that way about my self watering flower pot, but I see nowhere in the CCR’s that state what style of flower pot is or is not allowed.” HOA guy gets verbally heated and threatens to call the cops to which my teacher agrees. Having his bluff called the HOA guy leaves.

The HOA didn’t back down that easily.

A week or so goes by and the class I am in is pestering our teacher everyday for new stories on this. He said he got a letter from their lawyers which he sent straight to his lawyer. His lawyer agreed with him that the CCR in no way, shape, or form puts any qualifiers or limitations on flower pots and as the flowers are clearly visible, it doesn’t constitute “debris or trash” in the yard. A few back and forth things happen between the lawyers and then the HOA moves for a trial, which gets the same judge as before.

This time, the judge is on his side.

The judge reviewed the case and dismissed it as frivolous. He did put in his remarks or decision something along the lines of “While the defendant’s choice of a flower pot is eye-raising and isn’t traditional, there is nothing illegal about his use of a commode as art in his yard. The plaintiff has failed to demonstrate any sound reason this would violate existing rules and bylaws of their association.”

I’m still upset about the tree.

Obviously, it was there long before the teacher moved in, so why would they choose that moment to complain about it?

