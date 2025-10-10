Homeowner Parks On The Street In Front Of Neighbor’s House, But The Neighbor Is Really Upset Because The Car Is Partially On His Yard

Unless their are no parking signs, street parking is open to anyone.

Imagine seeing that a neighbor parked their car in front of your house. Would you be upset if their car were partially on your front yard?

In today’s story, one neighbor finds himself in this situation, so he confronts the neighbor about it.

Let’s see what happens next.

AITA for asking my neighbor not to park in my yard? I live on a quiet residential road and for the most part the neighbors all get along pretty well. Recently my neighbor started parking in front of my house but because the road is narrow, they are parking half of their car in my yard. When I asked politely not to park on my grass, this neighbor freaked out on me calling me inconsiderate and asking why I even cared about my yard – “it’s just grass,” he said.

The problem is bigger than just parking on the grass.

To me, it’s not so much that he parked on my grass. It’s moreso the fact that he didn’t even ask if it was okay. I know the road is free game for parking, but I just think it’s inconsiderate of him to park in my yard. I’m thinking about getting a fence and/or planting flowers and shrubbery along the edge of my yard so he cannot park in the yard anymore.

That neighbor sounds really rude and entitled. No, it is not okay to park on someone’s yard.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbor should park on the grass in his own yard.

This is a good tip!

This person suggests calling a tow truck.

Everyone agrees that the neighbor is in the wrong.

An inexpensive fence might do the trick.

Some neighbors are really inconsiderate.

