Homeowner Parks On The Street In Front Of Their House, But Their Neighbors Claim It’s Hard For Them To Pull Out Of Their Driveway Without Hitting A Car

Imagine having so many cars that they can’t fit in your driveway, so you park one of the cars on the street in front of your house.

What would you do if one of your neighbors complained about this and asked you to park somewhere else?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this situation.

He tries to humor the neighbors at first, but now, he’s wondering if he’s really doing anything wrong by parking in front of his own home.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for parking my car on the street out the front of my house? So, I live in a nice area in the mid to outer suburbs of an Australian capital city. My street is one of the larger streets in our estate – one wide lane in each direction, and a dedicated parking lane on each side of the road. Our house has a double garage that we use as a shed/workshop/storage, so it isn’t used for parking. We have a decent, double wide driveway.

But the driveway isn’t enough parking.

The problem…there’s four adults living in our house (myself, spouse and two adult kids) and between us we own 5 cars. That means there’s always at least one of our cars parked on the street. I’ve always been careful that this is within the bounds of “directly outside our residence”. However, a few months ago our neighbour across the road asked me to stop parking our car there because his wife “finds it hard to reverse out their driveway because she’s worried about hitting the car”.

It sounds almost impossible for the neighbor to actually hit his car. Is she a really bad driver?

I found this odd, since she’d have to go across the parking lane, her side of the road lane AND our side of the road lane, before hitting any car parked in our side of the road’s parking. She suggested we should put the extra car on our front lawn rather than on the street. I moved the car for a bit and we parked a bit more “around” the street, so not out the front of our house, but honestly, I felt more obnoxious parking in front of other people’s houses, and we’re now back to in front of our house.

Parking on the street is not ideal.

The car has been vandalised on the street before, and our neighbour knows this (I truly don’t believe it’s them). Recently, we got a note that was a bit snippy saying they were “surprised” we’d park the cars on the street again “after what happened last time”. So…AITA for parking out the front of my own house?

The neighbors sound crazy. There’s nothing wrong with parking you car on the street in front of your own house.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbor’s wife can back into her driveway.

He’s not doing anything wrong by parking in a parking lane.

The wife clearly isn’t a very good driver.

The neighbor’s wife’s poor driving skills are not his problem.

She has more than enough room to back out of her driveway.

