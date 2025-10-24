Homeowner Receives A Notice From The HOA That He Needs To Replace The Siding On His House, So He Makes The Process Take A Long As Possible

If you lived in an HOA neighborhood and got a notification that you needed to do a repair on your home in order to be compliant with the HOA rules, would you comply, or would you look closely at the rules to see if there was a loophole?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he does both of these things. While he doesn’t exactly find a loophole, he’s definitely not doing what the HOA wanted him to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

Sir, you need to replace your siding. This happened to a friend of my dad’s about three decades ago. This friend lived in a nicer area of town, and it had a neighborhood association. The association had a set of rules to keep every house looking nice. The friend was contacted by the association because his siding needed to be replaced.

He followed the rules.

In fairness, you couldn’t even tell what color it was supposed to be. Since replacing siding is an annoying job, he asked for the order in writing and looked over the rules. Apparently as long as you make a consistent effort there’s no timeline. In fact, you’re only in violation of the rules if you stop working on it for an entire year. So, every summer, he preceded to put up a single piece of siding. He was still doing it eight years later when my dad moved away.

Wow! That siding is never going to be completely replaced!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This HOA wasted no time!

They didn’t say what color!

Here’s another story about annoying the neighbors on purpose.

Oh, it’s definitely obstinate.

Don’t people want their homes to look nice?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.