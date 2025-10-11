Homeowner Struggled To Deal With Rude Neighbor, So They Agreed To Call A Professional And Settle The Property Line Dispute Once And For All

Respecting property lines is important for keeping the peace with neighbors. The big problem is when neighbors don’t know where the property line actually is.

My neighbors wanted to call a professional to mark their property line, my parents agreed This was a long time ago, but I remember it clearly. We moved into a community with tight space in between our house and our neighbors, and we didn’t like them being able to see into our kitchen. We put up a bunch of plants, costing thousands, but my parents thought it would be worth it.

A week later, my parents awoke to the plants completely chopped down. My father was furious and marched down to our neighbor’s house. He told my father the plants were on his property line, therefore, he had total right to take them down. He warned that if anything were to go on his property again, he would report us to the authorities immediately.

Later that day, my father called the company that put in the plants. With the warranty, we could have them replanted next week for no charge. We made sure there was no way it was on our neighbor’s property. However, a few days later, we caught him chopping them down at 2 a.m. We called the police upon obstruction of property.

After a chat with my neighbor, he decided to call a professional and mark his property line. My father agreed. A few days later, I got home to find orange tape in my neighbor’s yard. Apparently, his fence was 11 feet over our property line. We watched as he took down his fence, completely furious.

Within the next month, we were enjoying our new space and privacy in our backyard. And my neighbor ended up losing one-fourth of his backyard. My neighbor ended up having to pay almost 10k for the destruction of our property. And we got to plant our plants again.

Sometimes, trying to take what isn’t yours can cost you even more in the end.

