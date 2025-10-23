Homeowner’s Yard Keeps Getting Flooded By Their Neighbor’s Drainage System, But When He Offers To Pay To Have It Fixed, The Neighbor Still Refuses To Fix The Issue

Imagine living next to a neighbor whose gutter on their house constantly floods your yard every time it rains. Would you accept it, or would you insist that this problem needs to be fixed?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is even willing to pay to have the issue fixed himself.

When his obstinate neighbor still refuses, he takes another approach and gets the HOA involved.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Neighbors gutter is flooding my property didn’t want to fix. Ok I’ll pay. Now I won’t. Happened about 2 years ago friend reminded me of this today. My next door neighbors house is slightly elevated higher than mine. His gutter is not buried into a drainage system. It floods my side yard when it rains and had progressed to flooding my front yard. I have had nice conversations in the past but he is totally racist when referring to the people who live across the street who are wonderful nice people. I approached him about a year ago prior and asked him if we could jointly work on drainage issues.

The neighbor claimed he couldn’t pay.

He dismissed me immediately and said, “I don’t have any F’ing money to spend.” I said ok no problem and let it go for 6 months. I approached him again one day when he was outside and said I would like to fix it and I will get 3 estimates on the work and I will pay for it since I am such a nice guy and I had just gotten a bonus at work and I am tired of walking through a mud pit. He didn’t say anything and I told him I would get back to him with a plan and need him to sign off for HOA approval.

Apparently, it’s not just about the money.

I am getting estimates around $2500 to bury his downspouts and tie in drains in the ground and run to a pop off valves in the back of the house. All 3 estimates wanted to do virtually the same work at around the same cost. So I contact the HOA and put in a request to fix. They then go to him for approval and he says I will not allow him to do the work on my house. Now I am thinking, your water run off is flooding my yard and you don’t want to approve and allow me to pay?

He tried another approach.

The HOA comes back and said we talked to him and he will does not want you fix the issue. 90% of the water is coming from his downspout. So here comes the compliance part. I ended up putting in a walkway with shrubs on the side of the house but that doesn’t fix the flooding issue only helps that I don’t have to walk in it. I then filed multiple complaint against my neighbor with the HOA for the damaged caused.

Now, he has no choice but to fix it.

They send complaint letters to him telling him if he doesn’t fix the problem he would be fined. He had to hire his own company and fix his own drains the exact way that I was going to do them. Then he asked me if I was going to pay. And I smiled and told him to go F off!!! So Neighbors downspout on house causes my yard to flood. I offered to fix it and pay for it. $2500. He stupidly said no. He ended up having to pay for the work himself and the money I would have spent on paying for it went into putting in a walkway and a bunch of other things in my garden. Cheers!

That turned out well, but not for the neighbor. I wonder why he was so against letting the neighbor pay to fix the problem.

