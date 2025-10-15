House Flippers Complain To HOA About A Neighbor’s Mess In The Driveway, So The Neighbor Goes Out Of Her Way To Tank The House Sale

Imagine that you’re looking for a house to buy, you see one that looks good and make an appointment with your real estate agent to see if.

You probably wouldn’t just be looking at the house itself.

You’d also be looking at the neighborhood, especially what the next door neighbors’ houses look like.

After all, you’d have to live next to these people for quite awhile.

In this story, one couple is flipping a house, and they’re concerned that the woman who owns the house next door is going to make them look bad.

She decides to make sure she makes the neighborhood look bad.

Keep reading to see what she does.

“Call the HOA because my yard is “devaluing” your house? Alright, I’ll have it clean by the inspection date.” This is a story of my mothers. She has always been incredibly hardheaded, but this sticks out a lot from my teenage years. Once a year she always had us pull everything out of the garage (lots of boxes my mom has a concerning amount of possessions) so we could go through it and clean/reorganize. This particular year the couple who owned the house across from us (flippers) where in the process of selling their house. Unhappy with my mothers “unsightly” driveway covered in boxes soiling their good image, they made a call to the HOA.

The mom was not happy when she saw the letter from the HOA.

By the time my mother received the letter, the mess had been put away, but they decided to get her on a few other complaints such as the bikes against the side of the house and the “patchy” gravel. She had two weeks to have everything up to standards. Petty and easily frustrated, my mother knew immediately who called since the couple had come over and told her flat out with their renovations they were selling that house for “way more any other house and this neighborhood” and would appreciate if she respected that by keeping her property on par.

Wow! This mom went out of her way to annoy the neighbors.

For the next two weeks every box from that garage was in our driveway. The couch and the living room TV came next. This was early summer, so it was perfect weather to sit in your yard in your short shorts and sports bra. My mom made sure to wave and smile every time they brought someone over for a showing.

The revenge continues!

The final step came at the end of that two weeks though. After the yard had been cleaned up and cleared by the HOA, my mom went to the local walmart and bought a for sale sign. She wrote about 1/4 of their ridiculous asking price on it and finished off with a big SOLD written across the front and stuck it out in our yard. No clue what they ended up selling their house for, but it sat empty for a while so I’d assume it was below offer.

Those flippers really messed with the wrong homeowner!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This seriously was an evil thing to do!

Nobody likes an angry Karen.

There’s a lot to say for being neighborly.

To be fair, some HOAs include community features like tennis courts and swimming pools.

Sometimes complaining will cost you.

