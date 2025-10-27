Husband Gave Honest Disney Travel Advice To His Wife’s Cousin, But She Didn’t Take It Very Well

Some people have a hard time accepting the truth.

AITAH for telling a family member to stop going to Disney? My wife and I like to travel as much as we can. Sometimes, it is just the two of us, and other times, it will be with our kids. We live in the US, so we will do all-inclusive trips with our kids (both under 10). Then, we will go to bigger cities or Europe when it’s the two of us.

I travel for work and also do a lot of rewards point management between a few credit cards. We still end up paying out of pocket. But with good strategy and planning, I can do a family of 4 to a Caribbean for 6 days. All-inclusive, for only about $3,000–$4,000.

We had returned from a recent trip and were at a family event. My wife’s cousin asked about our recent trip. We gave the highlights and showed some pics. She then lamented, “I wish I could travel as much as you guys.” I made a remark that I thought they travel pretty regularly, which they do.

But it was always to Disney. They do a family trip to Disney 3 to 4 times per year. Sometimes more if the husband has a work conference in Orlando. She mentioned that it was always Disney, and that she wishes to see real castles in Europe. So, I said, “Just stop going to Disney.”

It was like I shot her dog. The idea of “stopping” their family Disney trips was the worst thing ever. It was building core memories and becoming a family tradition. It wasn’t something she wanted to stop.

She got really angry about it, like I was asking her to stop celebrating Christmas. My wife defused the situation and later told me to never talk about Disney again with her cousin. AITA for telling a family member that if they wanted to travel the world more that they should stop making every trip a Disney trip?

