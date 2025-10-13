Husband Is Upset That Brother-In-Law’s Car is In Their Garage, So He Moves It Outside So They Can Park Their Own Car Inside

Imagine moving into a relative’s old house when they move out. If they wanted to temporarily store one of their cars in their old garage after they moved out, would you be happy to let them do that indefinitely, or would you prefer to be able to use the garage for your own car?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and after a few months, the husband is sick of his brother-in-law’s car still being inside their garage, so he takes action.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for forcibly removing a car from our garage, that my wife’s brother in law, said, I’ll get to it eventually AITA if I (33m) got fed up and dragged outside, a car, that was in our garage for a few months. It was my wife’s brother in law (35m), and it so happens we moved into their old place as they bought and were renovating. I know space is limited, renovations and stuff, but thats not on us

He isn’t home much.

My wife is home alone with the kids, and weather out here is not the greatest. we got used to parking inside, because we did that at our old place. Stay at home mom with babies, 11 month and newborn. I work for a month, then one week at home I know the car is missing windows, but I got two covers for it, one plastic and another standard clothe. As he shows up and needs garage open every time something sells. So this way he can get something done even if my wife isn’t home

He’s not sure if he did the right thing or not.

AITA for moving someone else’s car without their permission, because I got very mad at wife’s sister and husband for not respecting us. Wouldn’t want anyone touching my stuff, I’m just the man around the house and should get this done right. Now there is an awkward tension at family get togethers. But if it wasn’t for us (family), think they wouldn’t dare do that to strangers

It sounds like the brother-in-law should be happy they let him park his car at their place at all.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

