In-N-Out Burger Fan Tricked Her Dad Into Eating A Vegan Burger From The Restaurant

Why do some meat eaters get so freaked out when people tell them they ate something vegetarian or vegan?

Gasp!

It sounds ridiculous, but you hear about it all the time…

In this instance, a woman named Maddie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she told the father the truth about what he was eating from In-N-Out Burger.

In the video’s text overlay, Maddie wrote, “Telling my dad who is trying In-N-Out for the first time that it is vegan to see how he reacts.”

And her dad seemed to like at it first: he said, “The way the meat is cooked is so good.”

But then Maddie had to break the bad news to him…

She told her dad he was eating a vegan burger and he wasn’t happy about it.

Maddie’s dad said, “I wanted a hamburger burger. Can we go? I don’t want to eat fake meat. Is this even… what is this?”

He continued, “I didn’t know it was not meat-meat. I don’t want to eat a salad hamburger. It tastes like baked beans or some ****.”

Maddie laughed at her dad’s sudden change of heart and he said, “I don’t want it. Let’s go to McDonald’s. I don’t want to eat fake meat. I like hamburgers. I don’t like veggie burgers.”

Check out the video.

I don’t think he’s gonna fall for this one again…

