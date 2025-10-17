Company Announces That PTO Can’t Be Rolled Over To The Next Year, So All The Employees Take Time Off In November And December

It’s always a tricky situation when a new manager comes in and changes everything, but it’s extra annoying when these changes impact your paid time off!

Imagine working for a company where your paid time off doesn’t roll over to the next year. Would you use it or lose it?

In this story, one employee shares how his company decided that PTO would no longer roll over to the next year, but they didn’t make this announcement until November.

Check out how things got bad!

Company canceled all PTO rollover – in November My prior employer got bought out. And then that company got bought out. And then that company got bought out. And then… You get the picture.

UH OH…

Because some don’t know what PTO is, it stands for paid time off and generally rolls sick leave and vacation time into one pool for you to use. So instead of 10 sick days and 20 vacation days, you get 30 days PTO. The upside is that if you’re not sick often, you get 10 extra vacation days.

Talk about short notice!

Up until this point, we’d always been allowed to rollover our PTO, in some manner. That was nice if you wanted to take time off in January, before you’d earned any PTO for the year. One year, though, our new evil overlords decreed that PTO would no longer roll over – it was use it or lose it. They decided to notify us of this at the beginning of November.

That’s INSANE!

Which meant that many people had a month or more of vacation to be used in the remaining 2 months, during which we’re supposed to coordinate our vacation to ensure minimum staffing levels. The building was empty for most of December and understaffed for November. Managers didn’t even try to deny vacations. I was very happy when they finally figured out how to shut our office down and lay us off.

With such short notice, that had to realize what would happen.

That new policy really backfired!

