In Yet Another Step To Try To Stop Unions From Forming, Starbucks Closes A Popular Location And Leave Many Unemployed

Starbucks employees have been trying to unionize for years in an attempt to improve their salary and overall quality of work.

The company, however, is very much against this and will seemingly do anything to put it to a stop, including shutting down a popular location.

This reporter found that they were shutting down a location in Seattle and wanted to make a video about it. The video has the caption, “Seattle Starbucks Reserve Permanently Closed.” He began the video by saying, “Starbucks Reserve is permanently closed in the Capitol Hill location. Mind you this is one out of six in the whole entire world. And this came out of nowhere last night. That’s how they are trying to spin it.”

The Starbucks Reserve are their high-end locations.

TikTok/corteezyyHe continues with the report, “But actually, there are a lot of workers here that say they stopped having talks with them about the union contracts and all that weeks ago.”

Ahh, now the picture is becoming clearer.

He goes on, “So this wasn’t a surprise to anybody. But look how it looks, guys. It’s crazy because, despite being overpriced coffee, just the amount of people who are losing their jobs out of nowhere is insane. 900 locations nationwide.”

Wow, they are closing down 900 locations just to try to stop unions? That is crazy.

He ends the video by saying, “But, to the people who are still visiting Seattle and want to support local Capitol Hill coffee shops, here are a couple that you should go to. Victrola Phe Bonito, Real Fine, Odd Fellas Cafe, Ghost Note, and the newest addition to our neighborhood is Sugar Bakery.”

That is nice that he promotes some local coffee shops.

Check out the full video to see the location that is closed.

You can see the video here:

The people in the comments have a lot to add.

Here is someone making a joke about Spirit Halloween coming to that location.

This is 100% true.

This commenter says Starbucks is trash for this.

Try to unionize? We’ll close you down.

