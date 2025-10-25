Inventory Worker Keeps Getting Yelled At By Walmart Shoppers Who Think They Work There, But They Do Inventory And Don’t Even Have Access To Help

It’s wild how some people see anyone in a store and assume they must work there.

What would you do if shoppers kept confusing you for a store employee and getting angry when you couldn’t help them?

Would you try to help anyway? Or would you point them toward customer service?

In the following story, an inventory worker often finds themselves in this predicament and gets annoyed by it.

Here’s what’s going on.

I may work IN Wal-Mart but I don’t work FOR Wal-Mart So this happens at least once a day at work, either to me or near me, to one of my coworkers, where we get asked where something is or if we have such and such a product. The thing is, we are just an inventory crew and don’t actually work for Walmart. I’m not sure how so many people can look at us and think we work for Wal-Mart when, literally, every Wal-Mart I’ve been in, all associates have these bright-colored vests and name tags (neither of which we inventory folks have). The best times are when customers get mad at us for not being able to help them.

They can’t help customers no matter what they need.

Like ma’am, I do not know what stock they have in the back. I can not see their inventory. I am just counting what is out on the shelf in front of me. No, I can’t go check for something. No, I don’t know where they moved the item you’re looking for. I don’t even live in this state. (We work in our home state and three neighboring states as well.)

Yikes! This must get really annoying.

