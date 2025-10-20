Kind Lady At Fabric Store Helped Older Lady, And When The Older Lady Realized She Didn’t Work There, She Was So Grateful For The Help

Isn’t it adorable when sweet people are happy to help other people?

Imagine shopping in a store when another customer asks for your help.

Would you be willing to help, or would you simply tell them you don’t work there and walk away?

In a lot of cases, customers choose the second option, but this story is different because the kind customer chooses the first option.

Check out the full story.

How about a wholesome one? Yesterday I was shopping a fabric store (that’s going out of business) & a woman asked for information on 2 sewing machines.

I have the store’s app, and if it’s in a good mood it can scan the bar code & show the product page, so I did that to both boxes. Read her some of the information, answered as many questions as I could, etc.

That’s ADORABLE!

She then asked if the store was now only taking cash. And I told her “I don’t know, I don’t work here”, which sent her into a chorus of apologies & thank yous. I offered to carry one to the register and she could pick it up there (the line was horrendous! easily 50 people) ((and the woman was maybe 70yo?)) but she said no.

LOVELY! That sounds like a sweet encounter!

Why can’t more people be kind in their day to day life?

