Kind Man Let A Neighbor Use His Extra Parking Spot, But When Another Neighbor Stole The One He Uses, He Had His Car Towed To Send A Clear Message

AITA for calling to tow my neighbors car? So, my apartment complex has EXTREMELY limited parking with assigned parking spots and only two guest parking spots in a building with at least 60 units. I have one parking spot for me and my partner to share, since we only have one car, it hasn’t been an issue. My partner and I share the car and work opposite work schedules so our spot is often open and honestly, I don’t care if people park there when I’m not home. One of our neighbors has decided that our parking spot is fair game and at this point another car has been in our spot over half a dozen times.

Usually the car has moved within an hour of us coming home, so while it’s been annoying, we can’t really do anything about it. Tonight however, was different. After coming home from work tonight, there was a car in my spot, the lights in our neighbors’ unit are off and it’s safe to assume they think they can be in my spot all night.

This really annoyed me, so I called the towing company my landlord told me to call if anyone parks there. The tow truck will be here soon and I’m anxiously waiting for them to get here. I know that getting your car towed is a serious pain but this has happened so many times that I’m afraid if I don’t get them towed my neighbors will continue to use my spot all the time. I know that people assume they can walk all over me, so I try not to be a pushover, but I still feel kinda guilty. AITA?

Some people take for granted that “pushovers” are just people being nice to them.

