Landlady’s Girlfriend Keeps Parking In His Assigned Parking Spot, So He Parked Behind Her Car And Blocked Her In

Imagine living in an apartment building where you have an assigned parking spot, and you’re really grateful for that assigned parking spot because it can be really hard to find street parking.

Then imagine someone parking in your assigned parking spot.

How would you handle that situation?

The man in this story finds himself in that situation.

Let’s see how he handles it.

AITA for blocking someone in after they took my parking space again? In our apartment we’re only given one specific parking space. It’s been a challenge since both my wife and I have separate cars and finding parking on the street can be a mission sometimes. Usually whichever one of us gets home first parks their car on the street so that the other can park inside since evening is when it gets full.

This is a big problem.

For the past couple of months our landlady’s girlfriend has been coming over and keeps using our parking space. And only ours for some reason. Several times we’ve had to come knocking at our landlady’s door to move her girlfriend’s car and she’d apologize to us. The girlfriend always acts like she’s doing us this huge favor when we ask her to move. We both have talked about this problem to our landlady and she promises it won’t happen again.

It happened again.

Last Friday my wife was out of town for the weekend. I came home around 10 pm. I was exhausted, just finished working a 12 hr shift and wanted to get home. Guess who was parked in our damn spot again? It was late so cars were already parked all over the street.

This time he did something he hadn’t done before.

This time I said forget it and parked right behind her. I didn’t have the energy to go knocking at her door and wait for her to move her car, sometimes they don’t even answer. I wouldn’t be blocking anyone else, just her from being able to pull out. Then I went to bed.

The girlfriend was upset.

Well the following morning when I stepped out to water my grass her girlfriend came at me for making her miss her shift at work. She said she was knocking on my door for a long time before because she needed to leave and couldn’t. Called me immature and petty when I simply could’ve gone to her to move her car. I reminded her she shouldn’t be parking there in the first place and she left mad.

He’s wondering if he shouldn’t have done that.

My landlady again apologized and promised to make sure her girlfriend didn’t do that again, but now she’s not talking to my wife and they’re usually friendly with each other. My wife’s not happy with me that I did that. Instead of creating conflict I could’ve tried to find parking in the street or asked them to move like I usually do. But this time I got fed up and don’t have the energy for it. Was I a jerk?

The landlady’s girlfriend is the only person in the wrong here.

She wouldn’t have missed her shift at work if she had parked somewhere else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He definitely didn’t do anything wrong.

His wife should be on his side.

Next time, call a tow truck.

This person would show the landlady how annoying it is to have someone park in your parking spot.

What’s the point of assigned parking if someone else parks there?