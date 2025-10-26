Leaving This Phone Case Out In The Sun Could Give It Sun Burn

Everyone knows that staying out in the sun too long can be dangerous. It can lead to sunburn, which can dramatically increase the risk of getting skin cancer, in addition to just being very painful.

The problem for many people is that when they are out in the sun, they are having a ton of fun so they don’t think about stepping into the shade or applying sunscreen. Well, there is a new phone case that is designed to help with that.

This phone case was designed to look and feel just like human skin. On top of that, it will even get a sunburn if you leave it in the sun to long. The idea behind it is that since people are constantly checking their phones, this would be a perfect reminder to reapply that sunscreen, put on a layer of sun-protecting clothes, or just get into the shade for a while.

☀️ Say hello to the Skincase – the phone case that burns (yes, really) when exposed to UV rays 🔥📱 Crafted with @marcteyssier & backed by @britishskinfndn, it mimics human skin to remind you to reapply sunscreen 👀 Stay safe. Stay connected. Stay sun smart. 📍 Roam freely up… pic.twitter.com/xDlCUdogy5 — Virgin Media O2 News (@VMO2News) July 8, 2025

In a statement about the new case, Marc Teyssier, who designed it, said:

“Our phones are objects we don’t expect to change and to react in a humane way. By creating a tangible, visceral reaction to UV exposure, the Skincase not only raises awareness of Sun safety towards but highlights how Sun protection is an undeniable priority.”

This phone case is pretty gimmicky, and it is very off-putting to look at or touch, there is really no doubt about that. If, however, it can encourage people to take better care of their skin, it might just be worth the investment. There is not, however, any detailed information about how well this case will actually protect your phone.

The goal of the designer was clearly to help serve as a reminder to engage in better skin protection since despite the fact that about one in five Americans will experience skin cancer, only about 12.3% of adult men and 29% of adult women actually apply sunscreen whenever they are going to be in the sun for an hour or more, according to a National Health Interview survey that was conducted in 2020.

Skincare is important, but I think I’ll pass on this creepy phone case.

