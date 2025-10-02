Husband Discovered That His Wife Had Been Cheating On Him For Years, So He Chose The Perfect Moment To Get Revenge

Dealing with an unfaithful partner can be tough.

If you found out your partner was cheating on you, would you confront them about it immediately, or would you carefully choose the perfect moment to get revenge?

This man was a devoted husband who had no idea that his partner was cheating on him

He was hurt and depressed, so he carefully thought of a clever way to get back at her.

He executed his plan at the perfect moment.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITAH for waiting out my prenup before divorcing my cheating wife? My wife settled for me. I didn’t know it when I married her, but I do now. She was in love with her high school boyfriend that her parents hated. She was with him all through university. Her parents finally told her that they would cut her off financially if she stayed with him.

This man signed a prenuptial agreement before he got married to his wife.

We met soon afterwards, and I fell in love. She did not. Once again, this was a surprise to me. We had a prenup that her parents insisted on. I was in it for the long haul, so I had no problem with it. I basically got nothing if we divorced before we were married ten years. After that, it was an even split as long as I was not the cause.

He got depressed when he found out about his wife’s affair.

She was seeing her old boyfriend our entire marriage. I found out after we were married for eight years. I was angry and depressed. I had spent eight years supporting her and her career. She has a much better paying job than I do. It is high profile, and she deals with our government a lot.

He filed for divorce right after their 10th anniversary.

I decided that I could handle two years of infidelity. I had already done eight unknowingly. I filed for divorce on the day after our tenth anniversary. I let her parents pay for our vacation. I didn’t do anything dirty like send the evidence I had to her parents. I just had a lawyer draft a claim for divorce. Included was the evidence that the prenup had lapsed and our holdings were to be split.

He didn’t tell her that it was about her cheating.

She said that I blindsided her after our holiday away. She doesn’t understand why I would do it. I said that I just don’t think we are compatible anymore. I am prepared to go nuclear if I have to, but I don’t want our kids (yes, they are mine, I checked) knowing why.

But he’s keeping all the evidence just in case he would need it in the future.

I am keeping the evidence I have on her boyfriend in my pocket. I can blow up his marriage and make her parents get mad at her if I absolutely must. I just prefer to end things with me in a decent financial position to take care of the kids. Am I the jerk for what I did?

Betrayal by your partner can lead to well-thought-out revenge.

