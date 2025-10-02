Ex-Husband Refused To Give His Twins’ Old Things To His Ex-Wife, So She Got Mad And Sent Him Angry Messages

Co-parenting can be complicated long after a breakup.

AITA for refusing to give my ex our kids old stuff for her kids? My ex and I (both 30s) are the parents of twins aged 12. Our relationship, if you could call it that, ended when she was 7 months pregnant. We co-parented distantly ever since. We communicate through an app.

We do not do joint anything for the twins. There’s mom’s celebration and dad’s celebration, and they get two celebrations like that always. Their graduations and weddings are always going to be clearly the exception, as well as future grandkids, but we wouldn’t be planning anything together.

My ex got married 6 years ago, and she has two more kids with her husband. They’ve hit some difficult times, and she’s trying to get free stuff for her younger kids. She didn’t keep any of our kids’ old clothes, toys, and books that were at her house, and the kids have given a lot of stuff they don’t want to friends. But I always keep things just in case. I like the reminders.

Now, she wanted me to give the clothes and toys to her for her kids. And I said no. She flipped out and sent a very unhappy message through the app. I ignored it and carried on with my life. But then, she asked again and said the kids won’t keep anything for their half siblings, so she needs more clothes and things for them from somewhere.

I asked my kids if they wanted to give their old stuff to their half siblings, and they said no. I didn’t want to give them either, and I said no again. Ex replied with yet another unhappy message and a lot of expletives. She told me I have no good reason to say no to this.

But I also have no good reason to say yes. Her need for more clothes for children who aren’t mine are not my problem. I didn’t say this, but it’s how I feel, and our kids don’t want to either. AITA?

You cannot force anyone to do something they’re not comfortable doing.

