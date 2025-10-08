October 8, 2025 at 6:15 pm

Man Sets Up Wi-Fi At His New Place, But His Friend’s Nephew Wants To Give The Network A Silly Name That He Doesn’t Like

by Jayne Elliott

Children can be really silly, and they come up with names and jokes that adults may or may not find funny depending on their sense of humor.

What would you do if a friend’s child wanted to name your Wi-Fi? Would you let them even if you didn’t like the name, or would you insist on naming it yourself?

In this story, one man finds himself in this situation, and he doesn’t like the name his friend’s nephew picked out. He’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my friend’s nephew name my Wi-Fi?

I just moved into a new place, set up my Wi-Fi, and my friend came over with her 7-year-old nephew.

While I’m setting it up, the kid says, “Can I name it??”

Before I can respond, he shouts, “POOPBUTT 3000!” and my friend laughs and says, “You have to keep that! He’ll be so happy!”

He disagreed.

I said no, because I don’t want to be the guy with “POOPBUTT 3000” on the network list forever.

She said I was being “a joyless old man” (I’m 24).

She’s still sulking about it. AITA?

No, he does not have to let a friend’s kid name his Wi-Fi.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a creative idea that just might work!

Screenshot 2025 09 16 at 11.55.43 AM Man Sets Up Wi Fi At His New Place, But His Friends Nephew Wants To Give The Network A Silly Name That He Doesnt Like

Another person would consider dropping the friend.

Screenshot 2025 09 16 at 11.55.57 AM Man Sets Up Wi Fi At His New Place, But His Friends Nephew Wants To Give The Network A Silly Name That He Doesnt Like

I bet the friend wouldn’t like this suggestion!

Screenshot 2025 09 16 at 11.56.15 AM Man Sets Up Wi Fi At His New Place, But His Friends Nephew Wants To Give The Network A Silly Name That He Doesnt Like

Nobody thinks the kid should get to name the Wi-Fi.

Screenshot 2025 09 16 at 11.56.38 AM Man Sets Up Wi Fi At His New Place, But His Friends Nephew Wants To Give The Network A Silly Name That He Doesnt Like

There are some things that kids should not be allowed to do.

