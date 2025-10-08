Man Sets Up Wi-Fi At His New Place, But His Friend’s Nephew Wants To Give The Network A Silly Name That He Doesn’t Like

Children can be really silly, and they come up with names and jokes that adults may or may not find funny depending on their sense of humor.

What would you do if a friend’s child wanted to name your Wi-Fi? Would you let them even if you didn’t like the name, or would you insist on naming it yourself?

In this story, one man finds himself in this situation, and he doesn’t like the name his friend’s nephew picked out. He’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my friend’s nephew name my Wi-Fi? I just moved into a new place, set up my Wi-Fi, and my friend came over with her 7-year-old nephew. While I’m setting it up, the kid says, “Can I name it??” Before I can respond, he shouts, “POOPBUTT 3000!” and my friend laughs and says, “You have to keep that! He’ll be so happy!”

He disagreed.

I said no, because I don’t want to be the guy with “POOPBUTT 3000” on the network list forever. She said I was being “a joyless old man” (I’m 24). She’s still sulking about it. AITA?

No, he does not have to let a friend’s kid name his Wi-Fi.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a creative idea that just might work!

Another person would consider dropping the friend.

I bet the friend wouldn’t like this suggestion!

Nobody thinks the kid should get to name the Wi-Fi.

There are some things that kids should not be allowed to do.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.