Man Tells His Friend They Don’t Need To Talk Every Day, But She Gets Upset And Accuses Him Of Not Caring About The Friendship

A 29-year-old man has been friends with a woman for over five years, but since her breakup, she’s been leaning on him more and messaging daily.

Recently, when she visited, he admitted he was too drained to talk and later told her that constant daily conversations weren’t necessary.

She reacted by pulling back and accusing him of neglecting their friendship.

AITA for telling my girl friend that we don’t need to speak everyday? (M29) I’ve been friends with a girl (F32) I met at work for more than 5 years. We used to talk here and there, and meet up after work with other co-workers. Lately we started talking much more, which I suspect is because her boyfriend of 12+ years broke up with her. I like to talk about relationships, and male behavior so she kind of liked my “advice.” I knew something was funky (we used to go out a lot, and one day I just asked her if her bf had no problem with us going out so much), she then confessed they broke up like 6 months ago.

Sketchy…

Anyways, our friendship grew closer and she started talking to me every single day. 2 days ago, she stopped talking to me because she stopped by my house to give me something I asked her to buy (she was going to the store I had to go). I also told her she didn’t have to do the trip, I could simply go to her house and pick it up (5 mins trip).

So no further communication allowed now?!

By the time she came to my house I was already drained from the day and she just started asking a bunch of questions which I told her I was tired and didn’t really have the energy to engage. So she throws a tantrum and says that she won’t be speaking or being good with me, which I thought she was bluffing but really stopped talking to me, until today. So today, she messages me in the morning saying “we need to talk” and I simply replied “ok.”

Alrighty…

After I finish my daily routine and I’m back to my house, I message her to which she replied and asked: “You only wrote to me because I told you we had to talk?” to which I replied “yes, you told me you wanted to talk”. So she says, “yea, because you don’t text me unless I do.” To which I replied, “If we got no topic, there’s no need to talk.” Then she says, “I got nothing to tell you.” I replied, “I don’t think not speaking for a few days means I’m your enemy… I didn’t know that was a social rule.” To which she answered with a No. But I know she’s mad.

Ohh boy.

I’m very confused. AITA? (P.D I don’t have feelings for her whatsoever or have ever told her anything other than friendship, she has also met several girlfriends of mine and even knows I’m dating someone currently). (P.D.D Sorry for bad english).

Some say he’s right that friendships don’t require daily check-ins, while others think his blunt delivery came off cold and dismissive to someone already hurting.

This person says NTA.

But this person says he is.

This person agrees…big jerk move.

Sometimes the problem isn’t the silence—it’s how you say it.

