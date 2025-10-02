Married Man With A Baby Lives Rent Free Across The Country From His Wife And Child, But He Seems To Have No Plan To Find A Place Where They Could All Live Together

When most people get married, they live in the same home.

Imagine being married with a child, but you live thousands of miles away from each other due to work. Would you do everything in your power to make sure you could all live under the same roof, or would you simply vent about your rent free lifestyle?

In today’s story, one man has been in this situation for two years, and his cousin finally couldn’t take hearing him complain any more.

AITA for giving my cousin a reality check? My cousin (27M) is married with a kid (1F), but they live across the country (USA) from each other. His wife (25F) lives with his family in Massachusetts, while he lives in California with our extended family. We have an aunt (54F) who begrudgingly let him live in her spare home, rent-free, while he “figures out his life”. The original reason he didn’t have to pay rent was because he owed student loans and his salary was low, but now his obligations are further compounded by supporting a new, non-working wife, baby, and designer dog. It’s now been 2 years.

This is far from an ideal living situation for a married couple with a child.

She lives in MA because his family provides free childcare, and he lives in CA because his job is strictly located there. Additionally, they don’t have the means to move into their own place together, and our aunt won’t allow his entire family to live at her place rent-free. Our family has been trying to nudge him out of our aunt’s house, but he insists that everyone’s being unfair to him even though he’s “trying his best”.

He vents to me (29F) every chance he gets, and I finally had enough and told him he needs to be a grown adult and figure it out, because most adults don’t get two years of free rent (let alone an entire home in California), so it’s understandable that our family is at their wits’ end. I think he’s being entitled. He says no one empathizes with him. Reddit, what do you think? AITA for checking his privilege?

He needs to either find a job in MA or find a place where he can live with his wife and child in CA. Living across the country is ridiculous.

