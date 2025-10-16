Medical Transportation Driver Knows The Best Way To Help A Lady In A Wheelchair Inside Her House, But When Medicaid Requires A Different Approach He Quits And Asks For His Job Back

Imagine working for a company where you’re required to do things one way, but you know that doesn’t make sense and that it makes much more sense to do them a different way.

“I don’t work here anymore…..hey, boss, got an opening?” Worked for a Medical Transportation company that had a contract with Medicaid. One of their many rules was that you could not provide any assistance to the patient INSIDE of their house. One elderly lady had an old house with a very small foyer that you had to climb three steps to get to the main floor. The only other entrance was around back and up two and a half flights of rickety steps to an old deck that opened into a bedroom. Upstairs. She’s in a wheelchair.

Common sense says take her in the front door, up three stairs and she’s home on the level she lives on. Medicaid says take her up the outside stairs, dump her in the bedroom upstairs and let her worry about getting down to the living room level. We ignored their policy and took her in the front door anyway. A random inspection by a random inspector showed that we were not in compliance.

We appealed, the inspector came out and saw the different options and decided that we had no case for appeal. Take her up the outside stairs. Nope. From then on, when the driver arrived at her house, he would get her out of the van in the sidewalk, and then get on the radio and tell the boss to shove his stupid job. Now that he was no longer an employee, he was free to assist this lovely person into her front door and up the stairs. Once finished, they would come back to the van, tell the boss they’d reconsidered, and ask for their job back.

Boss was ALWAYS understanding and took them back, but very carefully noted the 10 to 15 minute break in their employment, to show that the company remained in compliance. Aftermath: We had contests to see who could have the most dramatic “I quit” scene. Medicaid noted our activities, but couldn’t put a handle on how to stop it. Malicious Compliance achieved!!

