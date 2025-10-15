Mom Puts Too Many Trash Bags Outside And Gets A Violation Notice, So The Next Week She Uses Much Larger Trash Bags

Have you ever forgotten to put the trash out on trash pickup day? Trash can really pile up fast when that happens!

If you had more bags full of trash than you were allowed to put out at one time, would you just put the maximum amount out every week, or would you think of a clever way to trick the trash collectors into picking up all of your trash?

Don’t want 6 bags of trash? Fine! Not a super long or interesting story, but it’s malicious compliance on my mom’s part. My mom called it petty and giggled about it to me. I live in an HOA and every Wednesday morning we have trash men come and pick up our trash. They’re fine for the most part other than being messy occasionally. My mom often forgets to put out the trash and our bags end up piling up.

This week, before Wednesday, I decided to clean out my room and closet which has been a mess since December. I’m rarely home so I rarely have time to clean. I ended up putting around 6 trash bags downstairs. On Wednesday, my mom put out 6 trash bags because we had a good 12-15 trash bags in the basement.

She comes later to 2 of the trash bags left with a big “NOTICE OF VIOLATION” paper stapled to one of them. Cue my mom’s malicious compliance. My mom got the huge black garbage bags, which are a LOT larger than the small white ones used, and put at least four of the white garbage bags in each. She also put all of our cat litter bags (we have a litter robot so it’s bags of waste) in all of the bags for some weight. She put as many white trash bags in the black ones because there was no size or weight limit to the trash. In the end, all of our trash fit in 4 trash bags. My mom laughed and told me this yesterday and said “they sure picked up those trash bags.”

