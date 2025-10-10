Neighbors Start Petition To Have Permit Parking Only On Their Block, But When They Got Their Wish, It Created Another Problem

Imagine living in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of street parking, but then a new shopping center opens, and suddenly customers are parking on the street in front of your house.

AITA for getting my block to be permit parking only meaning the rest of the street has to deal with an over parking issue? So a new shopping center opened up around the corner and it has lead to people always parking on our block. All of us that live here can hardly ever find street parking. So I went around to our neighbors getting them to sign a petition to make our street permit parking only. It was a pretty hellish process as the city people weren’t on our side at all and kept denying our request even though we got a majority of our neighbors to agree.

The neighbors who wanted permit parking were able to get their wish.

Turned out though that most of the neighbors on our street that didn’t agree were further away from the shopping center. So they didn’t have as big an issue with it as the cars parked more evenly down the rest of their street. They also didn’t want to make parking harder for their friends. But on our block the one closest to the shopping center the amount of people wanting the permit parking was unanimous. We decided to put the petition in just for our block and the city officials agreed right away because they wouldn’t be losing too much city parking. All our neighbors on our block are super happy because we all have plenty of parking for ourselves now and have guest permits for our friends.

But it didn’t solve the problem.

The rest of the street is pretty upset though as more people just park farther down the street near their houses making it very crowded. Since that’s been happening they’ve tried to get permit parking too, but the city won’t approve it because they need to have a certain amount of city parking and can’t get rid of anymore. The people who didn’t sign the first petition are ticked the problem got pushed to them and the people who signed our first petition are ticked because they got pushed out of the agreement they wanted. So now they’re all mad at each other and mad at all of us that have the permit parking.

The neighbors who didn’t have a problem with street parking didn’t understand the problem until it was pushed to them.

It’s too bad they all didn’t sign the first petition.

