New Geologic Map Of The United States Is The Most Detailed Ever Created

Maps are an important tool for learning about the world around you. Some maps are designed to show what roads will take you where, and others are designed to tell you about the actual land in a given area. A geologic map is made to show the reader information about the geological formations of the land, including detailed information about the rocks below.

Geologic maps are very important for geologists and others who need to know things about the land such as how old the different layers of the Earth in an area are, what they are made of, and more. They can also be very interesting to everyday people who just want to learn more about the land that they walk on each day.

In the past, it would take decades to create an improved geologic map of an area like the United States because it is so large and there has to be so much information included. The US Geological Survey, however, has just put out the most detailed geologic map of the lower 48 states ever created, and it was compiled in just months. This map, dubbed the Cooperative National Geologic Map was made by combining information from over 100 preexisting maps and details from various groups that were able to provide updates.

In addition to being the best map of its type, it was also designed to be more easily updated going forward so that it will remain accurate long into the future. In a statement about this exciting new map, Sam Johnstone, who is a USGS research geologist and the lead developer for the map project, said:

“Ongoing mapping efforts continually make new discoveries, but past national maps took decades to create while our new method allows us to update our national map faster than ever possible before.”

Another thing that makes this map great is that it was designed to have everything that advanced geologists will need while using it, but also with the general public in mind. It is easy to read and understand, even for those who have no formal education in geology.

For example, you can pick a specific spot on the map, your home, for example, and analyze details about it from the top down through the layers of rock below.

It includes data on rock layers going back to the Precambrian era, which was goes back as far as 4.5 billion years. Joseph Colgan is a USGS research geologist and also the leader of the team that created the map, and in the statement about it, he said:

“This map provides complete, analysis-ready geologic data for the nation, in a format that is easy to expand going forward. By providing this map online, we aim to enhance educational engagement and foster a greater public appreciation of geology.”

This is an exciting advancement not just because of the map itself, but also the method by which it was created since it will allow it to be improved over time. Hopefully, Alaska and Hawaii will be added to the map in the future, and other countries will use the method to help complete a highly accurate geologic map of the entire planet.

