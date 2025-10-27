New Manager Is Looking Forward To A Great Week At Work, But Then She Finds Out Their Location Is Closing In Just A Few Days

Imagine having a fairly new retail position as a shift manager, and the only problem you have with your job is that you wish they’d give you more hours.

What would you do if you suddenly found out that your entire store location was closing, and you had almost no notice to process this and look for another job?

The cupcake shop employee in this story is in this exact situation, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

How not to run a district. I work (worked) at a popular cupcake chain as a shift manager. I have been there since February of this year. Since my employment, 5 stores have closed in our district. Of course, this has been worrying, but we were making money at my store so I tried not to think about it too often. You would think this would reflect poorly on our district managers, but, unfortunately, she is still employed while dozens of workers lose their jobs due to closings. However, this isn’t the main point of my story.

A week ago, our store manager was fired. It came as a shock. She was not the best, but our store made money and everything worked fine. Our DM tried to pin a lot of the blame and now open ours on us shift managers and refused to work with the fact that we have second jobs. (Because she doesn’t let us have a ton of hours.) To make things worse, she decided to fire our manager a day before she leaves on a week long vacation. So basically we have not had a store manager for a week.

A manager from another store out of state has been filling in at a distance while we waited for our DM to come back and hire someone to run the store. Last night we even had a great store meeting to talk about things that went great and we figured out a few things to help our store! I came into work with morning in a good mood. I was up-selling coffees and cupcakes and our numbers were good despite it was Monday (one of our slowest days).

I was really looking forward to having a great week because I was scheduled to work over 40 hours. And then a sheriff came into the store and served me papers saying our store was being repossessed within a week and they were changing the locks. Of course, I was completely surprised. I tried to stay calm and contacted the temporary store manager and she told me she would handle it and get it figured out.

Only a couple hours later I get a call (from her, not my DM) saying we’re closing. Like no one even tried to work this out. We were told they have no idea why we’re being repo’d, however my old manager and I believe our DM knew this was going to happen. Our working theory is that the company has not been paying our rent. Or any of our venders for supplies and such considering we keep getting unpaid billed notices despite the fact that we send corporate our invoices. We are all in shock.

How could a company do this? We are all out of a job by Wednesday of this week. We had no prior notice. I plan on filing an HR complaint against our DM because this is ridiculous. We could have made prior preparations. And now we’re left to figure out what exactly to do with our store without a store manager to help us. We have not been contacted by our DM. Us shift managers were not trained to handle any of this. We have almost 0 idea what we need to do. To make matters worse, I am the only one working tomorrow because all the other managers decided they weren’t available. I am expected to do all of this work when I have only been a shift manager for 4 months. I have no idea what to do.

