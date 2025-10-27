Off-Duty Flight Attendant Got Yelled At By A Customer From Another Airline, So She Gave The Passenger A Lesson In Manners

Working a customer-facing job has a way of draining the life out of a person.

One flight attendant had just finished a particularly long flight and was ready to relax and unwind.

So when a stranger tried to gripe about his flight while she was off the clock, she was about to show him just how little she cared.

Not in my home you don’t! I’m a flight attendant for a major airline. Several years ago, I lived in Miami Beach in an oceanfront apartment building. Several floors of the building were operated as a hotel, but it was mostly residences. I had just worked a long international trip and was exhausted. I got home, parked my car, and got in the elevator.

Then came the worst nightmare for any flight attendant just wanting to unwind.

It stopped on the lobby level and a couple who had just checked in to the hotel entered. The husband saw my uniform and started loudly griping about their flight to Miami. “We were stuck in Houston for FIVE HOURS and they didn’t give us a hotel room!” or some ****.

She could hardly believe this man had the gall to approach her about this.

Now, I take a lot of abuse from people who need to vent, and it mostly just rolls off my back — but that is when I’m on the clock at work. I couldn’t believe I was getting yelled at IN MY OWN HOME about some airline thing. I was tired and over it after a 10-hour flight, and I let him have it. “You had a stopover in Houston, so I’m guessing you must have flown on United, right?” He said yes.

So she really let this guy have it.

“Well, I don’t work for United, and even if I did, I still wouldn’t give a ****. This is where I live. How dare you get in my face, IN MY OWN HOME, to gripe about your minor inconvenience?” I don’t remember everything I said, but by the time we reached my floor, he was backed up against the wall. I do remember shouting “buh bye!” as I stomped out of the elevator. I used to be a people person, but people ruined it.

Sounds like this guy had it comin’.

What made this man think she was the right person to complain to about this will remain a mystery.

She didn’t clock in for that confrontation, but she definitely clocked him out.

