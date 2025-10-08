Old Man Wants To Rent A Smaller Vehicle, And He Gets Really Angry When The Vehicle He Wants Isn’t Available

Anyone who has ever worked retail has probably encountered at least a few crazy customers.

Imagine working at a vehicle rental company, and the vehicle a customer wants to rent isn’t available.

How would you handle the situation?

In today’s story, one employee shares what happens when an old man wasn’t able to rent the vehicle he wanted.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“So… Can I still get my rental?” This happened over a few days this week. I work for a vehicle rental company. This old man came into my store on Sunday. Even with his walker, he could barely get around. He comes up to me, and he hands me the keys to one of our rentals. Tells me he wants to return the vehicle and get something smaller, and that when he came in last week, they told him that they would have a smaller vehicle at the time that he requested, even though he didn’t make a reservation.

But there isn’t a small vehicle available.

So he’s trying to pick up that smaller vehicle, but I don’t have any to give him. I would have some the next day, however, but he needed to make a reservation for it. So finally, he decides to do that and take the keys back to the bigger vehicle until the next day. A coworker told me that he comes in a lot, and he’s always demanding that we have his vehicle exactly when he wants it.

The next day the customer did something kind of crazy.

Well, he came back the next day, later than what his reservation was for. Another coworker said that she saw him pull into the parking lot, nice and slow. He slowly pulls into the parking space, hits the curb, and stops about half way up into our sidewalk. So he puts it in reverse, backs up a little, then puts it back in drive and FLOORS IT straight into our building. Like, there are skid marks from the tires in our driveway.

Time to call the police.

He then comes in, hands the keys to my boss, and says “can I get my other vehicle now?” Uhh… No. He tells the cops when they get here that “his foot slipped.” But based on what happened, we’re pretty sure he was just mad about not getting his vehicle.

Wow! That’s a crazy customer!

He’s definitely not going to get the vehicle he wants acting like that!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

If they don’t, they should.

This person has questions and concerns.

This comment makes sense. This might be what happened.

This is bad, but it could’ve been worse.

It might’ve been an accident. This person’s grandmother did something similar.

He should probably have his driver’s license taken away.

