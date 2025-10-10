Pregnant Woman Is Upset That New Neighbor Is Parking In Her Usual Parking Spot, But The Parking Spots Technically Aren’t Assigned

Imagine living in an apartment building where everyone seems to respect everyone else’s space, but then a new neighbor moves in.

Suddenly, you find yourself arguing about who has the right to park in your usual parking spot.

That’s the situation the pregnant woman in this story finds herself in, but it’s even more complicated because it’s winter, and she really doesn’t want to park on ice.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for calling my landlord to complain because a neighbor took an unassigned parking spot? For context, my husband and I have lived in this apartment building for 5 years now. Most of our neighbors were here before we moved in. There at 15 apartments total. Half of the apartments have a parking spot directly in front of their door (ours being one of them). The neighbors who’s apartments do not have a spot right in front of the door all park on the opposite side of the lot directly across. Since we have been here, we were told we can take the spot directly in front of our apartment door just as everyone else on our side of the building. For 5 years the parking situation has been peaceful. We all have our spots, no one takes anyone else’s spot, everyone keeps the peace.

It snowed.

Fast forward to 6 days ago, it snows overnight. Our landlord is notoriously awful with snow removal so we do most of it ourselves. We go out and clear out our spot, the walkway, our elderly neighbors spot right next to us, and an open spot on the opposite side to leave room for any guests any neighbors may have. We purchase our own ice melt that we sprinkle every few hours in those same spots. Because of this, our area is ice free and safe while the rest of the lot is icy.

Talk about rude!

Every night since that day, a woman (new neighbor that moved in a week ago) has parked in our spot directly in front of our door, and other neighbors usual spots have been taken by other family members of theirs. This has thrown our usual peaceful parking situation into a complete mess. I’m pregnant and now having to park in the icy parking spot 30 feet away after spending our time and money to keep out usual area safe.

She talked to the owner of the offending vehicle.

Last night was the first night I was able to go out and talk to them. I explained everything to them that I typed above here. All they would tell me is that the other side is icy and they will not put their kids in danger by parking on that side and that the landlord did not say the parking was assigned. I kept the conversation friendly but at the end I mentioned I would be calling the landlord to get this sorted out. She said to let her know what the outcome is and we left it at that.

She’s wondering if she is right or wrong about how she’s handling this.

Now my question is, AITA for calling the landlord over a technically unassigned parking spot that I was told was mine 5 years ago? I personally would be mortified if someone told me I was in their usual spot and I would move right away. If the spot that I was to park in was icy, I’d be calling the landlord to take care of it or taking care of it myself (like we did) because the landlord does a bad job.

It’s not fair for the neighbor to park in an ice-free spot when the person who is responsible for making it ice-free can’t park there, but the landlord is the real problem for not taking care of the ice situation in the whole parking lot.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

I hope she mentioned this.

The root of the problem is the landlord.

This person has a question.

Clearing the spot is like calling dibs.

The neighbor is terribly rude and selfish.

