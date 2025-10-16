Retail Associate Spotted Food Stains On A Skirt During A Return Attempt, So She Refused To Process It

You never know what people will pull when they’re desperate to get their money back.

So, what would you do if a customer tried to return a skirt that was clearly worn, and then licked her finger to prove the stains could be rubbed away?

Would you take the return and move on?

Or would you stick to the rules and let the manager handle it?

In the following story, one sales associate finds herself dealing with this exact scenario and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

I work in a luxury clothing store! One day, a woman, her husband, and her baby daughter came into my store. She is looking to make a return, and I, the lucky sales associate, have the honor of helping out. So I asked her if there was anything wrong or just a sizing issue we could fix. She says, “No, she bought it for a wedding and didn’t end up wearing it and didn’t need it anymore.” At this point, I’m skeptical because, in my experience, people will often purchase something for a single occasion, try to keep it looking nice, and return it later.

Of course, she wanted to speak to the manager.

That ended up being the case. Upon inspection of this skirt, I found small food stains and wrinkles, and the tag was bent as if it were folded to be hidden. I let her know that there are signs of wear and that I cannot accept the skirt back. She flips out, saying that she works in a luxury clothing store and she would not treat her customers as such, so I go ahead and get my manager involved. He says the same thing to her, and adds that we would not have sold the skirt to her in that condition and that all of our employees are trained to check for wear on returns.

The customers did not leave happy.

She then proceeds to LICK HER FINGER and rub the food stains out of the fabric! “See? It’s coming right out! No big deal!” And my boss just looks at her and at me and we agree that, no, we will not be taking that back because now, along with food, there are also saliva stains. They left in a huff, but the husband came back and asked my manager for both of our names and said that he would be calling customer service on us, which he did. Luckily, they sided with us on this one, and my manager and I laughed about this whole thing.

Yikes! Some people have no common sense.

Policies are there for a reason. Hopefully, one day this lady learns that.

