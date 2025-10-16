Retail Worker Tried To Enforce Food Stamp Rules, But Wacky Customer Insisted Cat Food Counted Because She Was Planning On Eating It Herself

Customers shopping at discount stores often come with tight budgets and unique requests.

But one customer’s explanation for why she wanted cat food left one retail employee baffled to their core.



Can I use SNAP to purchase cat food? OK, I work at a popular discount store. This lady asks me if she can use her food stamps to buy cat food. I tell her she can’t.

She asks me why not? I told her it’s for human food only.



Then she says she’s planning on eating the cat food. I again told her it’s only for people food. She tells me cat food is all she can afford, so that’s what she wants to buy.



I told her we have many food options for people in our store that also cost the same as the cat food. Seeing as how it’s a discount store, everything’s the same price.



Also, food has no tax, but pet food does, so she would save 9 cents. This went on and on.



She eventually bought human food with her food stamps—of which she had well over $190.00 worth—and bought cat food with cash. I can’t believe I had to have this conversation.

Why do some people insist on making things harder than they need to be?













