Rude Neighbors Leave Their Cars Parked On The Street For Days, So One Neighbor Is Going To Call Parking Enforcement

It seems like there’s always that one family in the neighborhood who thinks they’re above the rules.

In this story, the annoying family inconveniences the entire neighborhood by parking their cars on the street for days and even weeks at a time.

When talking to the neighbors didn’t work, one neighbor decides to take a stronger approach.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA I called parking enforcement on my neighbors My neighbors down the street live on over an acre of property with a large driveway and garage, and have 4 cars that total to about $450,000. Money and space are not an issue. We live on a tight cul de sac and they leave their cars on the street for days, sometimes a week on end.

The neighbors have been very inconsiderate with their cars.

They’ve had $125,000 cars with no plates towed here in the middle of the night and left one in front of my house for a week. (Police finally ticketed that one for abandonment with threat of towing.) They’ve double parked their cars on the street (side by side) for hours during the day. Other neighbor can’t put their trash out, some days I can barely get out of my driveway in my Prius let alone get our trailer out.

It gets even worse!

They’ve had a mobile car wash do their cars in front of my house covering our plants with soap, etc. They have even sat IN their car while the trash truck honks at them to move cause their so far into the street he can’t make the turn. She refused to move her car and trash guy had to do like a 9 point turn almost hitting a mail box. All the while their driveway sits empty down the street.

Talking to the neighbors doesn’t help.

They’re not friendly at all, they actually scare me a little so I’m afraid to discuss it with them, and my other neighbors already tried. It’s all petty crap so I’ve just put up with it. But my neighbors are also sick of it so, after 2 years, I called parking enforcement. They will be getting tickets tonight as it’s illegal to leave your cars on the street over night.

They should’ve called parking enforcement a long time ago! These neighbors are not above the law.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Call a tow truck while you’re at it!

This person has been in the same situation.

These neighbors are creating all types of problems.

Here’s another person who can relate to this story.

Calling Parking Enforcement is the right move.

These neighbors are not above the law.

