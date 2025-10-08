Daughter Thought Switching Homes With Her Mother Would Help Everyone Live More Comfortably, But Her Mother Took It As An Insult And Turned Them Away

Finding the right balance sharing housing can be incredibly tricky.

AITA for asking my mom to takeover her home? My mom owns a home with a guest house in the back. My husband, two kids, and I live in the guest house. It’s pretty small for all of us, but we have two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a small living room. All the essentials. We pay half the mortgage.

The main property, where she stays by herself, is three bedrooms and one bathroom. She does not have a bed, furniture, dressers, table—nothing really, just a very cheap couch she sleeps on. She cooks on an electric skillet I bought her. There’s no kitchen whatsoever. Not certain why, but perhaps financial reasons?

Anyway, my husband and I decided to ask her if we could switch homes so she would live in the guest house, and we would live in the main home. We would pay three-quarters of the mortgage and pay for an entire kitchen for her property because we would want to benefit from it too. I thought that would be a great idea, being that there are perks for her too. The guest house is super nice, her main house would have a brand new kitchen, and we’d cover most of the mortgage.

Well, she seemed really upset and didn’t want to discuss it further. Are we the jerks here? We thought we’d be doing us all a favor!

