She Wants Chocolate Cake Every Year For Her Birthday, But Her Mom Desperately Wants Her To Choose A Different Flavor

AITA for wanting chocolate cake for my birthday every year? This is very stupid, and I considered not posting this at all. But it honestly has been a point of contention between me and my mom for years now.

So, I really like chocolate cake. Every year, I request it for my birthday, and every year I have to fight my mom on that. My mom believes that in general people don’t like/prefer not to eat chocolate birthday cake. So for this reason, my birthday cake mustn’t be chocolate.

Her argument is that birthday celebrations are about the guests as much as the birthday person and that I won’t be the only one eating the cake. Mine is that the guests that don’t like chocolate cake can deal with it a singular day of the year, and I should be able to get the cake flavor I want for my birthday. Some important info:

She is the one who pays for the cakes as I got no job. I imagine that once I have my own money, the flavor of my birthday cake will be a little less of a problem (although, even then she will still be dissatisfied, I’m sure). Most years I DO get a chocolate cake, but never without struggle.

I will eat non-chocolate cake, but I don’t feel any desire for it. Chocolate is the only cake flavor I truly enjoy. In my country, the usual flavor of birthday cake is what we call “flour cake” or “white cake”. t That is, a butter-based cake with no flavoring (no vanilla, almond extract, etc). I’m the only person I know who has a chocolate birthday cake often or even at all.

It is a noticeable contrast, and my mom’s belief that most people prefer non-chocolate birthday cake is not unfounded. My birthdays are always very small, just a dinner or lunch with no more than 8 people most of the time. There will only be 2 or 3 people that I know don’t really like chocolate cake (including my mom herself). I have written “chocolate” 11 times and “cake” 19 times in this post. Thanks for your opinions in advance! Perhaps you guys can also help me understand my mom’s perspective…

