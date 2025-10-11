October 11, 2025 at 6:35 pm

He’s Not Using One Of His Two Parking Spaces, So His Neighbors Thought They Could Use It For Free

Car parked underground parking spaces

What would you do if you had one car and two paid parking spaces and your neighbor took over the extra space without asking?

This man decided to establish dominance… But now he’s asking the internet if he’s being petty.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for not letting my neighbor park in my second parking spot?

I live in a complex.

I have 2 parking spots. But one car. I had 2 cars but one got crashed and insurance wrote it off.

My neighbors are a couple who have 2 cars but one parking spot.

You can see where this is going.

Instead of asking me if they could use my parking extra spot which I pay for, they simply use it whenever they want.

There are visitor parking spaces available. They could use it but don’t.

I’ve now started parking my car half and half in my 2 parking spots.

AITA?

No… But they (and anyone looking from outside) definitely think so.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Both sides could solve this issue by just talking or leaving a note.

Communication is key.

